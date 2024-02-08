Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 22:24 IST

The Good Doctor: Freddie Highmore Led Medical-Drama To Conclude With 7th Season?

The Good Doctor commenced its run on television back in 2017 and has enjoyed a 7 year long run. The show is reportedly set to conclude this year.

Republic Entertainment Desk
The Good Doctor
The Good Doctor | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

ABC's medical drama The Good Doctor has been one of actor Freddie Highmore's standout performances. A remake of the Korean series carrying the same name, the American counterpart commenced its run on television back in September of 2017. Its seventh year on the trot, The Good Doctor will now be concluding its run.

Advertisement

The Good Doctor to conclude with seventh season


As per a Deadline report, the next season of The Good Doctor will make for the story's final chapter. Besides Freddie Highmore in the role of Shaun Murphy, the series also features Christina Chang, Richard Chiff, Will Yun Lee, Fiona Gubelmann, Paige Spara, Noah Galvin and Bria Samone Henderson. 

Advertisement


Addressing the news, Disney Television Group president Craig Erwich said, "Thanks to David Shore and Liz Friedman's creative direction and anchored by Freddie Highmore's performance, The Good Doctor has captivated audiences, who have deeply connected with Dr. Shaun Murphy and the staff at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. As we prepare to finish this beloved story, words cannot express our gratitude for the incredible cast, crew and our partners at Sony and ABC Signature for the lasting impact they've made."

Advertisement


The Good Doctor's successful run can be attributed to its unique storyline


While medical dramas tend to follow the same template, what stands out about The Good Doctor is its unwavering focus on bringing an autistic character to the forefront through the lens of doctor Shaun Murphy, essayed by Freddie Highmore. Interestingly, with a massive ensemble cast, Highmore is the only The Good Doctor actor who has featured in each of the seven seasons.

Advertisement

While the final season was set to have eighteen episodes, the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes have whittled the number down to ten episodes which will wrap up the story.

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 22:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

8 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

8 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World4 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment4 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement