ABC's medical drama The Good Doctor has been one of actor Freddie Highmore's standout performances. A remake of the Korean series carrying the same name, the American counterpart commenced its run on television back in September of 2017. Its seventh year on the trot, The Good Doctor will now be concluding its run.

The Good Doctor to conclude with seventh season



As per a Deadline report, the next season of The Good Doctor will make for the story's final chapter. Besides Freddie Highmore in the role of Shaun Murphy, the series also features Christina Chang, Richard Chiff, Will Yun Lee, Fiona Gubelmann, Paige Spara, Noah Galvin and Bria Samone Henderson.

Addressing the news, Disney Television Group president Craig Erwich said, "Thanks to David Shore and Liz Friedman's creative direction and anchored by Freddie Highmore's performance, The Good Doctor has captivated audiences, who have deeply connected with Dr. Shaun Murphy and the staff at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. As we prepare to finish this beloved story, words cannot express our gratitude for the incredible cast, crew and our partners at Sony and ABC Signature for the lasting impact they've made."

The Good Doctor's successful run can be attributed to its unique storyline



While medical dramas tend to follow the same template, what stands out about The Good Doctor is its unwavering focus on bringing an autistic character to the forefront through the lens of doctor Shaun Murphy, essayed by Freddie Highmore. Interestingly, with a massive ensemble cast, Highmore is the only The Good Doctor actor who has featured in each of the seven seasons.

While the final season was set to have eighteen episodes, the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes have whittled the number down to ten episodes which will wrap up the story.