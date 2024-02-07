English
Updated January 29th, 2024 at 13:42 IST

The Indrani Mukerjea Story Buried Truth: Netflix Announces Docuseries On Sheena Bora Case

The documentary is based on the sensational murder of Sheena Bora and the subsequent arrest of Bora's sister and media executive Indrani Mukerjea.

The Indrani Mukerjea Story Buried Truth
The Indrani Mukerjea Story Buried Truth | Image:Netflix
Netflix recently announced the release date of The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth. The documentary promises to peel back the layers of the sensational murder of Sheena Bora and the subsequent arrest of Bora's sister and media executive Indrani Mukerjea. Mukerjea and her husband, media tycoon Peter Mukerjea, were arrested in 2015.

What is Indrani Mukerjea Story release date?

Indrani Mukerjea Story documentary is all set to release on February 23. The docu-series features Indrani Mukerjea, her children - Vidhie Mukherjea and Mikhail Bora, veteran journalists, and lawyers spotlighting dysfunctional family dynamics and complex motivations, the streamer said in a release.

Helmed by Shaana Levy and Uraaz Bahl, is produced by Terry Leonard and also features Ranjeet Sangle and journalist Rajdeep Sardesai.

Published January 29th, 2024 at 13:34 IST

