Updated January 29th, 2024 at 13:42 IST
The Indrani Mukerjea Story Buried Truth: Netflix Announces Docuseries On Sheena Bora Case
The documentary is based on the sensational murder of Sheena Bora and the subsequent arrest of Bora's sister and media executive Indrani Mukerjea.
- Entertainment
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Netflix recently announced the release date of The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth. The documentary promises to peel back the layers of the sensational murder of Sheena Bora and the subsequent arrest of Bora's sister and media executive Indrani Mukerjea. Mukerjea and her husband, media tycoon Peter Mukerjea, were arrested in 2015.
What is Indrani Mukerjea Story release date?
Indrani Mukerjea Story documentary is all set to release on February 23. The docu-series features Indrani Mukerjea, her children - Vidhie Mukherjea and Mikhail Bora, veteran journalists, and lawyers spotlighting dysfunctional family dynamics and complex motivations, the streamer said in a release.
Helmed by Shaana Levy and Uraaz Bahl, is produced by Terry Leonard and also features Ranjeet Sangle and journalist Rajdeep Sardesai.
Advertisement
Published January 29th, 2024 at 13:34 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
23-Year-Old Indian Origin Student Killed in USWorld6 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.