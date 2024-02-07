English
Updated February 4th, 2024 at 10:21 IST

The Last of Us Season 3 In Development, Confirms Series Creator Neil Druckmann

There have been rumors about a third season of The Last of Us for a while, despite Druckmann's statement that development on the project recently started.

Anjali Negi
The Last of Us
The Last of Us | Image:HBO
Neil Druckmann, one of the co-creators of The Last of Us, has now officially revealed that the critically acclaimed video game series will soon enter its third chapter. The eagerly awaited good news was revealed by Druckmann in the recently released documentary Grounded II: Making The Last of Us Part II.

Neil Druckmann on the third season of The Last Of Us

Talking about the future of The Last of Us, Druckmann said, “I've been thinking about it: Is there a concept there? And for now years I haven't been able to find that concept. But recently that's changed. I don't have a story, but I do have that concept that, to me, is as exciting as 1, as exciting as 2, is its own thing and yet has this through line for all three. So it does feel like there's probably one more chapter to this story."

 

There have been rumors about a third season of The Last of Us for a while, despite Druckmann's statement that development on the project has only recently started. The most noteworthy originate from a leak, which revealed a casting call for five well-known, entirely new characters. It is said that this group of scavengers would get involved in a power struggle, but it is unclear how this storyline ties into the larger story of the first two games. According to a follow-up to the aforementioned leak, Ellie would make a comeback in TLOU 3 and play a similarly significant role as she did in Part 2.

The plotline of The Last Of Us

The main character of The Last of Us's first chapter is Joel, a survivor of a fungal plague that has given rise to infected monsters that are similar to zombies. His mission was to sneak Ellie—possibly the only unidentified girl immune to the sickness—out of the city. In the end, this trip proved to be a taxing endeavor for this unforeseen alliance.

 

After that, Joel sprang into action once more to save Ellie's life in The Last of Us Season 2, which took a leap into the future. When he kills the fireflies in defiance, there is no way to save them. They're thrust into yet another bloody mission that doesn't give them time to rest or breathe.

Published February 4th, 2024 at 10:21 IST

