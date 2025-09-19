The Summer I Turned Pretty Creator Reveals The Truth Behind Belly And Jeremiah's Paris Reunion

Prime Video's The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 turned out to be one of the most talked about shows this year. The final outing had fans waiting with bated breath for Belly (Lola Tung) to find her forever after. And she did. However, the team, while filming for the final season, went to great lengths to avoid spoilers and leaks about the ending.

Show creator Jenny Han confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that the cast and crew filmed fake scenes with stars Lola Tung and Gavin Casalegno aka Jeremiah to mislead viewers. After the episode in which the wedding is called off and Belly moves to Paris, videos went went viral which showed her reuniting with Jeremiah abroad. Many believed that Belly and Jeremiah gave their relationship a second chance and the next chapter in their lives unfolded in Paris. However, turns out that viral scenes between Lola and Gavin in Paris were fake and were never intended to be part of the show.

Gavin Casalegno and Lola Tung filmed fake scenes for The Summer I Turned Pretty | Image: X

"We did have Gavin come out so that we could have some stuff with him in Paris, just because I like to keep surprises for the audience," Jenny said. "That's really hard in this day and age. As movies get filmed, people see the whole movie, and I think it takes away from some of the excitement around it when you have all these spoilers. So that was my way of trying to protect the story for the audience," she added.