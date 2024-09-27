Published 16:22 IST, September 27th 2024

The Tribe Trailer: Series Follows Journey Of Influencers Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Others

The makers of Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey, Aryaana Gandhi, and Alfia Jafry-starrer 'The Tribe' on Friday unveiled the trailer of the unscripted series which delves into the journeys of five young, glamorous, and affluent content creators.