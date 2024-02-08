Advertisement

The makers of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live dropped the first trailer for its highly anticipated spinoff series. The show is slated to release on February 25, 2024. The show marks the return of Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira to the franchise.

A still from The Walking Dead | Image: YouTube screengrab

The Walking Dead trailer: Epic love story unfolds in a changed world

The trailer of The Walking Dead offers a glimpse into an epic love story between Rick and Michonne, two characters navigating a world transformed by the relentless onslaught of the undead. Michonne embarks on a quest to find Rick, seemingly held captive by the Alliance of the Three. The plot thickens with the introduction of Terry O’Quinn as Major General Beale and Pollyanna McIntosh reprising her role as Jadis.

Describing the series as a journey into uncharted territory, the official synopsis reads: "Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?"

Who will return to The Walking Dead franchise?

Andrew Lincoln, who exited The Walking Dead in 2018 after nearly a decade, and Danai Gurira, who left during Season 10 to search for Rick, make their official returns. The duo made cameo appearances in the 2022 season finale, heightening anticipation for their reunion in the spinoff. The ensemble cast also includes Lesley-Ann Brandt, Matthew Jeffers, and Pollyanna McIntosh.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is helmed by showrunner Scott M. Gimple. The executive producers include Lincoln, Gurira, Denise Huth, Brian Bockrath, and Gimple himself. The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, February 25, on AMC.