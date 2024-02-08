Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 13:40 IST

The Walking Dead The Ones Who Live trailer teases a love story set during zombie apocalypse

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live makers have released the first trailer for its highly anticipated spinoff series. The series will release on February 25.

Republic Entertainment Desk
A still from The Walking Dead trailer
A still from The Walking Dead trailer | Image:YouTube screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The makers of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live dropped the first trailer for its highly anticipated spinoff series. The show is slated to release on February 25, 2024. The show marks the return of Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira to the franchise.

A still from The Walking Dead | Image: YouTube screengrab

 

The Walking Dead trailer: Epic love story unfolds in a changed world

The trailer of The Walking Dead offers a glimpse into an epic love story between Rick and Michonne, two characters navigating a world transformed by the relentless onslaught of the undead. Michonne embarks on a quest to find Rick, seemingly held captive by the Alliance of the Three. The plot thickens with the introduction of Terry O’Quinn as Major General Beale and Pollyanna McIntosh reprising her role as Jadis.

Advertisement

Describing the series as a journey into uncharted territory, the official synopsis reads: "Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?"

Advertisement
A still from The Walking Dead | Image: YouTube screengrab

 

Who will return to The Walking Dead franchise?

Andrew Lincoln, who exited The Walking Dead in 2018 after nearly a decade, and Danai Gurira, who left during Season 10 to search for Rick, make their official returns. The duo made cameo appearances in the 2022 season finale, heightening anticipation for their reunion in the spinoff. The ensemble cast also includes Lesley-Ann Brandt, Matthew Jeffers, and Pollyanna McIntosh.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is helmed by showrunner Scott M. Gimple. The executive producers include Lincoln, Gurira, Denise Huth, Brian Bockrath, and Gimple himself. The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, February 25, on AMC.

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 13:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

6 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

12 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

12 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

16 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement