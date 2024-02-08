Advertisement

Dark comedy anthology series The White Lotus will be returning to screens this year with a third season. As per official updates, the existing cast for the series has been joined by five new names. Recently, the set of locations where the third season of The White Lotus will be filming, was also officially revealed.

The White Lotus adds five new cast members



The third season of The White Lotus, reportedly set to start filming in February, has officially added five new cast members to the lineup. These names are Milos Bikovic, Christian Friedel, Morgana O’Reilly, Lek Patravadi and Shalini Peiris. Additionally, The Gilded Age star Carrie Coon and The White Lotus season one alum Natasha Rothwell will also feature in the third season, with the latter reprising her role from season one.

Bikovic, Friedel, O'Reilly, Patravadi and Peiris will be joining season three's existing cast. These names include Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, and Tayme Thapthimthong, as shared by a Variety report. Separately, Mike White created The White Lotus and serves as executive producer and director. David Bernad and Mark Kamine also executive produce.

The White Lotus will film its third season in Thailand



A recent Variety report has revealed the official location for The White Lotus' third season to be Thailand - particularly, Koh Samui, Phuket and Bangkok. While the particulars of the plot have of course been kept under wraps, the third season too will follow the brief of a new group of guests checking into a White Lotus property.

The White Lotus proved to be an immediate hit for HBO when it debuted in 2021. The first season, set in Hawaii, received 20 Emmy nominations and ten wins, including best limited or anthology series. The second installment, which premiered in December 2022 and was set in Sicily, earned 23 Emmy nominations, including best drama series.

(with inputs from IANS)