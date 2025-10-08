Viral: 1st Look Of Albus Dumbledore In Harry Potter Series Gets Approval From Potterheads

The Harry Potter series is currently filming. In April 2023, Warner Bros Discovery officially announced that it will be producing a brand-new Harry Potter series based on JK Rowling’s novels. Each of the seven books will have a season of its own. The main cast has been locked and Potterheads are excited for what is to come. Meanwhile, John Lithgow's first look as Albus Dumbledore has leaked online. The images show the crew filming with him on a beach.

Fans were delighted to see Lithgow's look was similar to how Dumbledore has been described in the books. His costume also earned special mentions in fans' posts. "He looks amazing! I knew they wouldn't disappoint. But I’m so curious where he is at (sic)," commented one. Another netizen wrote, "The robes seem book accurate I vaguely remember but seems like the right colors (sic)."

John Lithgow films Harry Potter series | Image: X

There has been some criticism around Lithgow's casting as Dumbledore as he is not an "Englishman". The new images may help in subsiding the negativity surrounding him stepping into the iconic role, previously essayed by Richard Harris and Michael Gambon in the Harry Potter movies and Jude Law in the spin-off Fantastic Beasts franchise.

John Lithgow will be 87 by the time Harry Potter series will be complete and released | Image: X

About his casting in the Harry Potter series, Lithgow had earlier shared, "It was not an easy decision because it's going to define me for the last chapter of my life, I'm afraid. But I'm very excited."

Lithgow has earned two Oscar nominations in the 1980s for The World According To Garp and Terms Of Endearment. He has won three Emmys for playing Dick Solomon in 3rd Rock From The Sun from 1996 to 2001.