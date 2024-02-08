Advertisement

The web series available on OTT this week range from exciting murder mysteries to motivational documentaries, and they all sound interesting. There's no shortage of excitement for fans this Sankranti season, with the much-awaited Indian Police Force other OTT releases. During your busy workdays, take a break and immerse yourself in the world of these exciting stories.

Indian Police Force

Delhi Police Officer Kabir Malik battles an insidious adversary, Zarar, who has chosen the path of terrorism. The show unfolds a thrilling chase, capturing the relentless pursuit of justice and the sacrifices made in the line of duty.

Release date: January 19, 2024

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Break Point Season 2

Join some of the world's top tennis players for an exciting season as they pursue greatness and Grand Slams. In this tennis documentary, athletes like Nick Kyrgios and Matteo Berretini are highlighted. It offers a close-up view of these professional tennis players' personal lives.

Release date: January 10, 2024

OTT Platform: Netflix

Killer Soup

Starring in key parts are Konkona SenSharma, Manoj Bajpayee, and Nassar in this Abhishek Chaubey-directed Hindi crime comedy. The untalented but ambitious chef Swathi wants to start her own restaurant. But when murder throws her plan off course, she and her lover will stop at nothing to replace him with her husband.

Release date: January 11, 2024

OTT Platform: Netflix

Echo

The main character, Maya Lopez, is faced with the fallout from her cruel deeds in New York City where she was born. As a result of her actions, she is compelled to face her past, reestablish her ties to her Native American heritage, and discover the importance of family and community. In this English adventure drama, Graham Greene, Chaske Spencer, and Alaqua Cox have major roles to play.

Release date: January 11, 2024

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

The Legend of Hanuman: Season 3

The main plot of the show is Hanuman's transformation from a formidable warrior to a god, illustrating how he emerged as a glimmer of hope amidst the terrifying darkness. An extensive examination of Hanuman's life and the occasions that led to his legendary status can be found in this animated series.

Streaming date: January 12, 2024

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar