English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 11:28 IST

Web Series Streaming On OTT This Week: Indian Police Force, Killer Soup And More

There's no shortage of excitement for fans this Sankranti season, with the much-awaited OTT releases like Indian Police Force, Killer Soup, and more.

Republic Entertainment Desk
OTT
OTT | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The web series available on OTT this week range from exciting murder mysteries to motivational documentaries, and they all sound interesting. There's no shortage of excitement for fans this Sankranti season, with the much-awaited Indian Police Force other OTT releases. During your busy workdays, take a break and immerse yourself in the world of these exciting stories.

 

Indian Police Force 

Delhi Police Officer Kabir Malik battles an insidious adversary, Zarar, who has chosen the path of terrorism. The show unfolds a thrilling chase, capturing the relentless pursuit of justice and the sacrifices made in the line of duty.

Advertisement

 

Release date: January 19, 2024

Advertisement

OTT Platform: Prime Video

 

Break Point Season 2

Join some of the world's top tennis players for an exciting season as they pursue greatness and Grand Slams. In this tennis documentary, athletes like Nick Kyrgios and Matteo Berretini are highlighted. It offers a close-up view of these professional tennis players' personal lives.

Advertisement

Release date: January 10, 2024

OTT Platform: Netflix

Advertisement

 

Killer Soup

Starring in key parts are Konkona SenSharma, Manoj Bajpayee, and Nassar in this Abhishek Chaubey-directed Hindi crime comedy. The untalented but ambitious chef Swathi wants to start her own restaurant. But when murder throws her plan off course, she and her lover will stop at nothing to replace him with her husband.

 

Release date: January 11, 2024

OTT Platform: Netflix

Advertisement

 

Echo

The main character, Maya Lopez, is faced with the fallout from her cruel deeds in New York City where she was born. As a result of her actions, she is compelled to face her past, reestablish her ties to her Native American heritage, and discover the importance of family and community. In this English adventure drama, Graham Greene, Chaske Spencer, and Alaqua Cox have major roles to play.

Release date: January 11, 2024

Advertisement

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

 

The Legend of Hanuman: Season 3

The main plot of the show is Hanuman's transformation from a formidable warrior to a god, illustrating how he emerged as a glimmer of hope amidst the terrifying darkness. An extensive examination of Hanuman's life and the occasions that led to his legendary status can be found in this animated series.

Advertisement

 

Streaming date: January 12, 2024

Advertisement

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Advertisement

Published January 14th, 2024 at 11:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

9 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

9 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

9 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement