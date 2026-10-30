Weekend Binge-Watch List: Akka, Dead-End Job, A Couple of Lies More Web Series On Netflix, JioHotstar, Apple TV

Friday is here, and so is our list of web series releasing on OTT platforms this weekend. From Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte's Akka and A Couple of Lies to Dead-End Job, the list includes shows from various languages and genres.

Akka

The upcoming series is about two female gangsters played by Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte. Two formidable women whose differing ambitions and beliefs fuel a gripping rivalry. As their conflict threatens to disrupt the established order, the series explores themes of power, loyalty, family and revenge. The series also features Tanvi Azmi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Anshuman Pushkar, and Monica Panwar. The movie will stream today, October 30.

Where to watch: Netflix

Rudravanam PS

It is a Telugu crime thriller starring Naresh Agastya, Banerjee and Shiva Alapati. The plot revolves around an honest sub-inspector, SI Sivakumar, who investigates the mysterious disappearance of a man and the discovery of a gruesome headless corpse. What begins as a local police case uncovers deeper issues in the town. It will start streaming today, October 30.

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Where to watch: ZEE5

Dead-End Job

It is a South Korean K-drama starring Lee Jae-wook, Go Min-si and Kim Min-ha. The plot revolves around a man in his thirties who stumbles upon a mysterious job agency that promises "perfect" part-time work paying nearly 50 times the normal wage. However, little did he know that it would turn into a nightmare. It will release on October 30.

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Where to watch: Netflix

How to Ruin Diwali

It is a South African series starring Rosemary Zimu, Kyle Clark, Jailoshini Naidoo, Koobeshan Naidoo, Sonia Mbele and Meshack Mavuso. The plot revolves around two families- a Zulu family and an Indian medical dynasty - forced to be under one roof. The series will release on October 30.

Where to watch: Netflix

A Couple of Lies

A seemingly idyllic home swap between Sicily and Stockholm turns toxic as two wealthy couples go to extremes to protect themselves and their secrets. The series features Emma Appleton, Fares Fares and Frida Gustavsson. The show will stream on October 30.

Where to watch: Netflix

Nocturne

It is a crime drama based on Joona Linna novel The Sandman by husband-and-wife team Alexander Ahndoril and Alexandra Coelho Ahndoril, who use the pen name Lars Kepler. Featuring Liev Schreiber and Zazie Beetz, the show revolves around a former homicide detective who relocates to a small Pennsylvania town, which comes under attack by an imprisoned serial killer. The show will release today, October 30.