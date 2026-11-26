Thursday is here, and so is our list of web series releasing this weekend on OTT. From Dhai Chaal and Octopus to The Hunting Wives Season 2, the list includes shows from various genres and languages.

Fool Night

It is a Japanese manga series illustrated by Kasumi Yasuda. An original net animation adaptation produced by Sunrise and Shaft. The show will stream today, November 26.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Hunting Wives Season 2

The show is based on the novel of the same name by May Cobb. It stars Brittany Snow, Malin Åkerman and Evan Jonigkeit. The show will pick up after the explosive first-season finale, moving beyond May Cobb’s original novel. The 8-episode series will stream on November 26.

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Where to watch: Netflix

Dhai Chaal

It is a Hindi student political drama starring Gagan Arora, Aadil Khan and Anjali Tatrari. The plot follows a college student, Mayur Bhardwaj, in Jaipur who enters campus politics and gets pulled into wider power struggles, shifting loyalties, and external political influence. The show will stream on November 27.

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Where to watch: JioHotstar

Octopus

It is a 2026 Tamil suspense thriller web series about newlyweds Varun and Nikitha, who move into a neighbourhood, and suspicion grows when Nikitha suddenly vanishes one night, unravelling hidden secrets. Starring Ashwin Kumar and Archana Ravichandran, the show will stream on November 27.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Sathyameva

It is a Malayalam crime web series directed by Deepu Karunakaran. The story follows a struggling defence lawyer (played by Rony David Raj), who takes up a dying man's plea to find his daughter, missing for 20 years. The show will release on November 27.