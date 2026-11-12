Weekend Binge-Watch List: Student of the Year After Dark, Cunk On Cinema, Murder in Galicia And More Web Series On Netflix, Prime Video

Thursday is here, and so is our list of web series releasing on the weekend on OTT platforms, such as Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV and JioHotstar, among others. From Student of the Year: After Dark and Cunk on Cinema to 12 12 12, the list includes shows from various genres and languages.

The Empress season 3

When rebellious Elisabeth falls for Emperor Franz and becomes his unlikely bride, she enters a world of tensions and intrigue at the Viennese court. Starring Devrim Lingnau and Philip Froissant, the show will feature today, November 12.

Where to watch: Netflix

Heartland

It is a Canadian family drama that is based on the Heartland book series by Lauren Brooke. It follows Amy Fleming and her older sister Lou Fleming on their family horse and cattle ranch, Heartland, in Alberta, where they live with their initially-widower grandfather Jack Bartlett, their once-estranged father Tim Fleming, and hired farmhand Ty Borden. The show will stream on November 13.

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Where to watch: Netflix

12 12 12

It is an American heist series covering three separate stages surrounding a heist in Zurich. The show stars Anthony Mackie, Jamie Dornan, and Jack Kesy. It will release on November 13.

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Where to watch: Apple TV

Student of the Year: After Dark

It is a dark spin-off thriller series from the Student of the Year franchise. When St. Teresa’s queen bee Aayesha Malik (Shanaya Kapoor) is found dead, her twin sister Aditi (Shanaya Kapoor) refuses to accept that it was an accident. Determined to uncover the truth, Aditi infiltrates the school and enters the fiercely competitive Student of the Year contest, only to discover that her sister’s closest circle was also her toughest competition. To find the killer, she must do what it takes to rise to the top. Enter, survive and win: read the show's synopsis. Starring Shanaya Kapoor, the show will release on November 13.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Murder in Galicia

When a woman is attacked in the night, a tenacious sergeant suspects her husband isn't as innocent as he seems in this drama inspired by true events. Starring Tristán Ulloa, Carlos Blanco and Fer Fraga, the show will release on November 13.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The Chosen season 6

American Christian historical series is about the life and ministry of Jesus of Nazareth, primarily set in Judaea and Galilee in the first century. The show will release on November 15.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Cunk on Cinema

It is a British mockumentary miniseries created by Charlie Brooker and starring Diane Morgan as the deadpan, clueless investigative reporter Philomena Cunk. It is a three-part series directed by Al Campbell and produced by Pacesetter Productions. The series will stream on November 15.