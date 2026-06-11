Weekend Binge-Watch List: Sweet Magnolias 5, Raakh, Taarkata, More Web Series To Watch On Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5

Thursday is here, and so is our list of web series releasing this weekend on OTT, such as Netflix, Prime Video, Lionsgate and ZEE5. From Sweet Magnolias season 5 and Raakh to Taarkata, the list includes shows from various genres and languages. So if you are yet to plan your weekend, then add these web series to your binge-watch list.

Sweet Magnolias season 5

Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Helen (Heather Headley) and Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) return for the fifth season of Sweet Magnolias. The episodes will drop on June 11.

Where to watch: Netflix

Raakh

The crime series takes place in a town gripped by sudden terror following the mysterious disappearance of two teenagers. Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir feature in it. Raakh will stream from June 12.

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Where to watch: Prime Video

Maa Hai Na

Shilpa Shetty turns host for the cooking reality show Maa Hai Na. It brings mothers and their children into the kitchen for food, fun and family moments. It will feature popular faces like Sunita Ahuja with daughter Tina Ahuja, Urvashi Dholakia with son Kshitij Dholakia, and Tanya Mittal with mother Sunita Mittal. The show will stream from June 12.

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Where to watch: ZEE5

Taarkata

Meiyang Chang, Priyanka Sarkar, Srijit Mukherji, Satyam Bhattacharya, Ayush Das, Sushmita Roy and more feature in the Bengali thriller series Taarkata. It is pegged as a wacky revenge drama blending dark humour with gritty action. Episodes will stream from June 12.

Where to watch: ZEE5

The Polygamist

Starring Gugu Gumede, Kenneth Nkosi and S'Dumo Mtshali, the film follows Jonasi Gomora, a self-made CEO and banker, known for his 'perfect marriage' until her husband's facade breaks. She discovers her husband's secret second wife, mistress and girlfriend, who are her husband's wealth.