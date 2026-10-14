Jailer 2 Day 1 Advance Booking: Rajinikanth Starrer Eyes ₹100 Crore Worldwide Opening

Jailer 2 Day 1 Advance Booking: Rajinikanth is gearing up for the release of his upcoming actioner, which serves as a sequel to 2023 Jailer. The movie is creating a heavy buzz at the advance window in India and overseas.

Jailer 2 day 1 advance booking

According to Sacnilk, the movie has so far collected ₹31.70 crore, selling 14.84 lakh tickets across 14214 shows, out of which 766 are housefull. For 6 show dates, the movie has collected ₹51.54 crore.

The top state is Tamil Nadu with ₹11.96 crore, followed by Karnataka at ₹7.04 crore and Kerala at ₹6.15 crore. The top 10 states hold 98% of the gross. Bengaluru is the top city at ₹6.54 crore, followed by Chennai at ₹5.53 crore and Hyderabad at ₹2.62 crore.

Overseas, the tickets are selling fast, with the movie earning more than ₹25 crore on the opening day. North America is leading the chart given the immense fan following of Rajinikanth.

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Combining domestic and overseas advance collection, the worldwide opening day advance sales crossed ₹55 crore.

All about Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is one of the highly anticipated Pan-India films of this year. The trailer, which was unveiled earlier, introduced Muthuvel ‘Tiger’ Pandian in a seemingly quieter phase of his life, only for the calm to end soon as events connected to his past pull him back to the world of violence. Rajinikanth’s trademark swagger and explosive action moments take centre stage, gradually building anticipation before unleashing the character in full force.

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