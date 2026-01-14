Why Stranger Things Fans Are Blaming A Divorce For Poor Series Ending

The disappointing finale of Stranger Things has got its name etched in the list of shows like Game Of Thrones and Squid Game that had an underwhelming end despite an otherwise glorious, record-breaking run. Stranger Things was Netflix's favourite child, a series the streamer developed across a decade. However, a bad ending was all it took to attract massive fan criticism.

The final season of Stranger Things faltered on many counts. From bad performances to clunky exposition, painstakingly slow-moving plot, poor CGI and the sub par writing, everything attracted criticism. Fans doubled down on the hate after Netflix debuted a special, titled One Last Adventure, taking fans behind the scenes of the making of the fifth and the final season of Stranger Things. However, theories soon started swirling over why the finale couldn't come together.

Some snippets started circulating online that many said showed the Duffer Brothers using ChatGPT for the writing the show. Another clip show the director being directed by actor Maya Hawke about how one of the crucial scenes involving her should play out. Discussions in the writing room pointing to plot loopholes were overlooked by the Duffers. As per the Duffers' own confession, the finale began shoot even without the script being complete. All these flaws and more led to the show's downfall.

A viral theory links the disappointing ending of the show to the divorce between Ross Duffer and filmmaker Leigh Janiak. Ross and Leigh were married from 2015 until 2024. Fans believe that the show peaked creatively during this time. Many said that Leigh was actually “ghostwriting” the show all while Duffers took all the credit. She is a well-known director and screenwriter in her own right and is best known for creating and directing Netflix’s Fear Street trilogy.

Ross Duffer and Leigh Janiak divorced in 2024 after 9 years of marriage | Image: X