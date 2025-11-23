Will There Be The Family Man Season 4? Manoj Bajpayee Answers After Season 3 Cliffhanger Leaves Fans Speculating

Manoj Bajpayee returned a Srikanth Tiwari in the much-anticipated season 3 of Amazon Prime Video's The Family Man. The third season debuted on November 21, and fans who binge-watched the show found out that the season ended in a cliffhanger. The unexpected end left fans guessing and speculating about another season being in the works. The anticipation and requests reached Manoj Bajpayee, who took to his X (formerly Twitter) to clear the air.

Manoj Bajpayee and Nimrat Kaur reprise their roles in The Family Man Season 4 | Image: X

Manoj Bajpayee confirms The Family Man season 4

On November 22, a fan of The Family Man took to their X account to praise the show and shared a review of the same. Appreciating the performance of the actors, the user tagged the directors Raj and DK and complained about the story ending on a cliffhanger. The post read, “Binged Season 3 of Family Man whole day, and you guys left it on such a cliffhanger! Not done @rajndk. At least tell us, Is the season over or you guys will be releasing the left episodes later? Kudos for the great work BTW.”



The post caught the attention of Manoj Bajpayee. While the directors did not respond, the actor, in his signature style, said, “Sabka jawab 4th season me hoga! Jaldi milte ha (All answers will be given in 4th season! Meet you soon)!” Following the confirmation, fans of the show have urged creators Raj & DK not to wait another 3-4 years for the next season.



Directed by Raj & DK, the third instalment of the high-stakes spy action-thriller series, The Family Man, marks the return of the iconic spy, Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee, who is on the run along with his family after he was labelled as the "most wanted man".



