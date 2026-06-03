Peddi Premieres: Ram Charan Fans Burst Crackers, Queue Up In Long Lines For Early Shows Of Buchi Babu Sana's Sports Drama | WATCH

Fans of Ram Charan have been celebrating the release of the Telugu movie Peddi. The movie's full-fledged release of the movie is on June 4. The release of the movie has sparked a massive fan frenzy. Fans of the actor turned up in theatres in large numbers to catch the early shows of Peddi.

Videos from outside the theatre are doing the rounds on social media. Early showings of the movie were released on the evening of Wednesday, and fans rushed to catch it. First reviews of the film have also flooded social media. Cinephiles have heaped praises on AR Rahman's music and Buchi Babu Sana's direction in the film. There have been little to no mentions of Janhvi Kapoor in the early reviews of Peddi by social media users. In viral videos, fans threw confetti in the theatre on the entry scene of Ram Charan. Some fans were also seen bursting crackers and installing big posters of the actor.



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Peddi has amassed a massive collection of advance bookings. The movie has already raked in ₹12 crore for the first day of release. As per early reviews, fans of Ram Charan have heaped praises on the movie.



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More about Peddi

Fans are excited to see the first-time on-screen pairing of Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, leading to comparisons between their parents Chiranjeevi and Sridevi's pairing in films like Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, SP Parasuram, Kadhal Devathai and others. Speaking to ANI, Janhvi reflected on her pairing with Ram Charan and said, "It was a lot of excitement because one of the most iconic films, Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari. So I was very excited to collaborate with Ram sir. Secondly, as a fan of that film and that pair, I was very excited to see what would be there to bring us together."The film Peddi is set to release in theatres on June 4.