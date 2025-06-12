Weekend Binge-watch List: The Traitors, Rana Naidu 2, Kings of Jo'Burg 3, In Transit And More New Web Series On Netflix, Prime Video

Thursday is here, and so is our list of web series that will stream on digital platforms this weekend, like Prime Video, Netflix and Lionsgate Play, among others. The list includes shows from all genres, including The Traitors, Rana Naidu Season 2 and In Transit. So if you haven't planned your weekend yet, take a look at our list and schedule your outing accordingly.

The Traitors

It is a ruthless reality show hosted by the enigmatic Karan Johar. Here, 20 players, including Lakshmi Manchu, Anshula Kapoor, Raftaar, Apoorva Mukhija and Sufi Motiwala, will openly betray each other for daily eliminations to compete for a grand prize of up to ₹1 crore. Hidden amongst the innocent players are the traitors who are out to murder each night. In this ruthless game, trust is rare and betrayal is everywhere. It will start streaming from today, June 12. To Note: New Episodes Every Thursday

Where to watch: Prime Video

Fubar Season 2

The upcoming season marks the return of Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner, a CIA operative who was on the verge of retirement until he was brought back to work on an explosive case. During the investigation, he learns that his daughter, Emma (played by Monica Barbaro), is also in the CIA. The second season will start streaming from today, June 12.

Where to watch: Netflix

Rana Naidu S2

This season, the stakes are higher and the danger is personal. Rauf - a worthy adversary to Rana - will stop at nothing to settle scores. Can Rana tame the storm called Rauf? Or is this the one fix that will break him for good? The clock is ticking, and for the Naidus, it's war - with Rauf at their heels. The series will stream on June 13.

Where to watch: Netflix

Kings of Jo'Burg Season 3

When the reigning King of Joburg makes an impossible and illogical deal to take over the notorious King of Cape Town’s empire, it unleashes a deadly chain of events that not even Mo’ Masire can stop…. Or can he!? The third season will stream on June 13.

Where to watch: Netflix

In Transit

It is a documentary series that explores the lives of trans and non-binary individuals, navigating love, identity and the boundaries of gender in a uniquely Indian way. The docu-series will start streaming on June 13.

Where to watch: Prime Video

The Prosecutor

A poor young man is wrongly charged with drug trafficking after being deceived. An ex-prosecutor investigates the case, uncovers a corrupt lawyer team's scheme, and restores justice despite obstruction from evil forces. Starring Donnie Yen, the drama will be available to stream on June 13.