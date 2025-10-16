Updated 16 October 2025 at 23:00 IST
Weekend OTT Releases (Oct 17-20): Pitch To Get Rich, Santosh, Bhagwat Chapter 1, Spice It Up, Indian Idol 16, Kishkindhapuri And More To Watch
From reality shows Pitch to Get Rich, Indian Idol 16 and Spice It Up, to South movies Kishkindhapuri and Elumale, here's your streaming guide for the pre-Diwali weekend.
Weekend OTT Releases (Oct 17-19): Watchers will have a variety of genres to pick from this weekend. As the Diwali holidays kick in, choices will be available both in theatres and on streaming platforms. Here's your streaming guide for the weekend ahead of Diwali.
Pitch To Get Rich
Touted as India’s first fashion business reality show, Pitch To Get Rich will begin streaming from October 20. It will feature 14 renowned fashion companies pitching their business models and showcasing their collections to impress the judges. The judges include Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Manish Malhotra and Malaika Arora, along with industrialists Naveen Jindal, Dhruv Sharma, Ravi Jaipuria, Darpan Sanghvi and more. Celebrity guest appearances include Ananya Panday, Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan and more.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Santosh
Director Sandhya Suri's Santosh made its debut at Cannes film festival to widespread acclaim. It was the UK’s official entry for the Oscars’ international feature category and went on to be nominated for a BAFTA for best debut feature this year. Due to controversy over its subject matter that shows police brutality in India, the film was blocked for theatrical release here. Now it will stream on OTT from October 17.
Where to watch: Lionsgate Play
Indian Idol 16
The 16th season of the popular singing reality show is set to premiere on October 18. Its going to be a treat for music and reality show lovers. Vishal Dadlani, Shreya Ghoshal and rapper Badshah will be the judges on it.
Where to watch: SonyLIV
Spice It Up
Hosted by Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid, the chat show will feature celebrity guests like Kusha Kapila, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Avinash Tiwary, Elnaaz Norouzi, Mouni Roy and many more. It will begin streaming on October 17.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Ghosts Season 5
Ghosts is a much loved horror comedy series, which has been running since 2021. Season 5 of the show will drop on October 17, promising more laughter and scares.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Bhagwat Chapter 1
The logline of the movie reads, "Inspector Bhagwat (Arshad Warsi) gets transferred to a small town in UP, where he takes up the case of a missing girl. Meanwhile, Sameer (Jitendra) is in love with Meera (Ayesha Kaduskar) and plans to elope. How do their lives intersect?" It crime thriller will begin streaming from October 17.
Where to watch: Zee5
Greater Kalesh
New comedy drama, Greater Kalesh, will stream on Netflix from October 17. The quirky movie stars Ahsaas Channa of Kota Factory fame in the lead role.
Where to watch: Netflix
Elumale
In 2004, a girl and a driver near the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border get caught up in a night of crime and conspiracy while trying to find each other. The Kannada thriller released in September and is now set for streaming debut on October 17.
Where to watch: Zee5
Kishkindhapuri
The Telugu language horror film got good reviews when it released on the big screens in September. It will stream from October 17 and cane be enjoyed at home. It stars Anupama Parameswaran, Sai Srinivas Bellamkonda and Makrand Deshpande in the leading roles.
Where to watch: Zee5
