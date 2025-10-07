Pawan Singh Challenged by Wife Jyoti Singh To Prove His Innocence Publicly After Bhojpuri Singer Hits Back At Her Adultery, Abandonment Allegations: She Wanted To Contest Elections

Pawan Singh's turbulent married life has been making headlines for the last few days. Most recently, his wife Jyoti Singh went live on Instagram and accused the actor-politician of harassment and adultery. He has now come out to give clarification on the same, but this did not sit well with his wife.

After Jyoti Singh accused her husband of not allowing her inside his residence, the Bhojpuri singer, best known for his Stree 2 song Aayi Nai, took to his Instagram account to share a long note in Hindi where he spoke about the allegations levelled by his wife. He counteraccused his wife of using him for political mileage.

He wrote, “I know only one thing in my life that the public is God for me. Will I hurt the sentiments of all of you, because of whom I have reached this far? Jyoti Singh ji. Is it not true that when you came to my society yesterday morning, I respectfully invited you to my house and we talked for about 1:30 hours?" He claimed that his wife has been pressuring him to let her contest elections. He added, “Your only insistence is to get me to contest the elections somehow, which is beyond my capacity. A misconception was spread in the society that I called the police, whereas the truth is that the police were present there since morning, so that whatever happens, happens in their presence, and nothing untoward happens anywhere by the people who came with you or by anyone else."



Also Read: Kannada Actor Arrested For Sexually Harassing Actress On Pretext Of Film