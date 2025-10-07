Updated 7 October 2025 at 12:47 IST
Pawan Singh Challenged by Wife Jyoti Singh To Prove His Innocence Publicly After Bhojpuri Singer Hits Back At Her Adultery, Abandonment Allegations: She Wanted To Contest Elections
Pawan Singh and his wife Jyoti Singh have been embroiled in a war of words ever since the Bhojpuri singer faced accusations of adultery and abandonment from his wife.
Pawan Singh's turbulent married life has been making headlines for the last few days. Most recently, his wife Jyoti Singh went live on Instagram and accused the actor-politician of harassment and adultery. He has now come out to give clarification on the same, but this did not sit well with his wife.
After Jyoti Singh accused her husband of not allowing her inside his residence, the Bhojpuri singer, best known for his Stree 2 song Aayi Nai, took to his Instagram account to share a long note in Hindi where he spoke about the allegations levelled by his wife. He counteraccused his wife of using him for political mileage.
He wrote, “I know only one thing in my life that the public is God for me. Will I hurt the sentiments of all of you, because of whom I have reached this far? Jyoti Singh ji. Is it not true that when you came to my society yesterday morning, I respectfully invited you to my house and we talked for about 1:30 hours?" He claimed that his wife has been pressuring him to let her contest elections. He added, “Your only insistence is to get me to contest the elections somehow, which is beyond my capacity. A misconception was spread in the society that I called the police, whereas the truth is that the police were present there since morning, so that whatever happens, happens in their presence, and nothing untoward happens anywhere by the people who came with you or by anyone else."
Hours after his post, Jyoti Singh also took to her Instagram account to pen a counter note. Addressing him as ‘Respected Pati Dev Shree Pawan Singh Ji’, she penned a note in Hindi, in which she challenged her husband to submit the evidence against her in front of the public. On his claims of her wanting to contest elections, she shared, “I will not contest the elections if you are ready to accept me as your wife forever.” She also challenged his claim of meeting with her for 1 and a half hours and shared that her entry and exit time at his residence has been recorded in the CCTV camera.
