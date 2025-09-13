PIB Fact Checks Report Confirming Fawad Khan's Aabeer Gulaal Release In India

Vaani Kapoor and Fawad Khan's romantic drama Aabeer Gulaal is all set for its worldwide release on September 12 amid ban against its theatrical debut in India. Fawad was last seen in the Bollywood film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). Being a Pakistani citizen, the actor was banned from India following the 2016 Uri Attack. However, recent reports hinted that Aabeer Gulaal will also release in India on September 26. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has now debunked rumours that Aabeer Gulaal will release here.

A post shared by PIB on X mentioned, "No such clearance has been granted for this film." The post read, "It is being claimed by several media outlets that the film “Aabeer Gulaal” starring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor will release in Indian cinemas on September 26, 2025. #PIBFactCheck. This claim is FAKE (sic)."

Earlier, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) demanded a complete ban on the release of Fawad's Aabeer Gulaal in India. The film body also asked for strict policy of non-cooperation with Pakistani talent within the Indian entertainment industry. This decision came in the wake of the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, which left 26 civilians dead and further escalated tensions between India and Pakistan.

Aabeer Gulaal will release worldwide, except in India | Image: X