PIB Fact Checks Report Confirming Fawad Khan's Aabeer Gulaal Release In India
Vaani Kapoor and Fawad Khan's romantic drama Aabeer Gulaal is all set for its worldwide release on September 12 amid ban against its theatrical debut in India. Fawad was last seen in the Bollywood film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). Being a Pakistani citizen, the actor was banned from India following the 2016 Uri Attack. However, recent reports hinted that Aabeer Gulaal will also release in India on September 26. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has now debunked rumours that Aabeer Gulaal will release here.
A post shared by PIB on X mentioned, "No such clearance has been granted for this film." The post read, "It is being claimed by several media outlets that the film “Aabeer Gulaal” starring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor will release in Indian cinemas on September 26, 2025. #PIBFactCheck. This claim is FAKE (sic)."
Earlier, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) demanded a complete ban on the release of Fawad's Aabeer Gulaal in India. The film body also asked for strict policy of non-cooperation with Pakistani talent within the Indian entertainment industry. This decision came in the wake of the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, which left 26 civilians dead and further escalated tensions between India and Pakistan.
FWICE also issued an official notice to broadcasters, exhibitors, and digital platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Hotstar, MX Player, and Zee, urging them to ensure that Aabeer Gulaal release is halted across all mediums. Apart from Fawad, the cast and crew of the film consists largely of Bollywood names. Vaani Kapoor, Ridhi Dogra, Soni Razdan, Lisa Haydon of Queen fame, veteran actor Farida Jalal of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham fame, Archana Puran Singh's husband Parmeet Sethi, Rahul Vohra, who has worked in Swades, Amrit Sandhu, Sujoy De and Dev Agrawal are part of the movie's cast. The music rights of the film belong to Saregama and T-Series, both Indian labels. The music of the film is scored by Amit Trivedi and the songs are sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao among others.
