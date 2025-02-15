Prabhas Fan Craze Moment! Tamil Nadu College Students Recreate Iconic Fight Scene From Salaar Part 1, Video Goes Viral

Pan-India star Prabhas has made a space for himself with unparalleled fandom riding behind his unique success story. With context to this, few college students from Tamil Nadu has showcased their love for the actor by recreating scene from his film Salaar.

Tamil Nadu college students perform Salaar scene

In the viral clip shared by an X user Suresh Pro, it can be seen a group of students re-enact the fight scene. Their performance was met with applause from the audience.

Salaar was released in theatres on December 22, 2023 and became one of the highest grossing Telugu films of all time. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the action film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sriya Reddy, Shruti Haasan, Garuda Ram and Easwari Rao among others. As per report in IANS, Prabhas will be reprising his role alongside the cast. Reportedly, the shooting schedule is set for 20 days during which the team aims to capture high-octane sequences that fans are eagerly waiting for.

Poster of Salaar | Source: IMDb

The sequel will pick up from where the first film left, diving deeper into the intricate world of power struggles, revenge, and redemption. As tensions escalate and alliances are tested, audiences can expect a thrilling ride filled with unexpected twists. The first part follows the story of a fictional dystopian city-state of Khansaar, where monarchy still exists. The friendship between Deva (played by Prabhas ), the exiled prince of Khansaar, and Varadha (played by Prithviraj), the current prince of Khansaar forms the crux of the film.

What’s next for Prabhas?

Prabhas is jam-packed with several projects. Apart from Salaar 2, he has Kalki 2898 AD Part 2, Maruthi directorial Raja Saab, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit. Prabhas also has cameo appearance in Vishnu Manchu starrer Kannappa.

File photo of Prabhas | Source: IMDb