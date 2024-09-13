sb.scorecardresearch
Published 03:28 IST, September 13th 2024

Pushpa 2 Fever Grips Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations, Pandal Features Sooseki Theme Idols

A fan of Pushpa created a Ganpati pandal inspired by the hit song Sooseki from the movie, capturing the spirit of Allu Arjun's famous character.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Pushpa 2 Sooseki Theme Idols At Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations Go Viral
Pushpa 2 Sooseki Theme Idols At Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations Go Viral | Image: X
