R Madhavan Offers A Glimpse Of 'Hairy Tales' From Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Days
R Madhavan has shared a video recalling his transformation journey for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and won praise for his dedication.
R Madhavan, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Shaitaan, shared a throwback video, offering a glimpse of his Rocketry looks. Released in 2022, the biographical drama starred Madhavan as Nambi Narayanan. In the film, he sported a heavy beard and eyebrows.
A look at the hairy tales
Taking to Instagram, R Madhavan shared a video of his stunning transformation for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, showing his dedication and hard work for the film and character. The film was based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, played by Madhavan, a scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation. In the caption, he wrote, "Hairy tales".
All about Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
The biographical drama spanned the story across Narayanan's days as a graduate student at Princeton University, before exploring his work as a scientist and the false espionage charges placed upon him. Release in Tamil, Hindi and English, the film opened to positive reviews from the critics, who praised the performance of Madhavan. The film garnered several awards including National Film Award 2023 for Best Feature Film. On the first day of its release, the film collected over ₹65 lakhs at the domestic box office. However, owing to positive word of mouth, the film ended up earning ₹2 crores on the second. Since then, there was no downward in the collection until the film was in the theatres.
What's next for R Madhavan?
Madhavan is gearing up for the release of Shaitaan, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Jyotika. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the plot line of the film has been kept under wraps by the makers and will hit the theatres on March 8. He also has Test with Nayanthara and Siddharth, Untitled Vash Remake and Untitled Mithran R. Jawahar. All are slated to release this year.
