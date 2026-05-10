Karuppu Advance Booking Opens To Fiery Response, Suriya-Trisha Starrer Mints ₹2 Crore After Trailer Launch
As per reports, Tamil Nadu has emerged as the leading contributor in Karuppu's advance booking collection in India.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Karuppu Advance Booking Collection: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan star in the fantasy action drama Karuppu. The movie is set to release on May 14 and advance bookings are now open in India and overseas. Since Suriya's last two movies - Kanguva and Retro - fared below expectations, all eyes are now on Karuppu and how well the movie has turned out to be. The advance bookings commenced in India on May 10, when the trailer was launched. Overseas too, the pre-sales figures are looking good and the numbers are set to soar in the coming three days.
As per reports, Tamil Nadu has emerged as the leading contributor in Karuppu's advance bookings. It is said that the movie crossed ₹40 lakh mark in pre-sales in the state in just an hour after the tickets went live. Total worldwide advances are nearing the ₹2 crore mark with 3 more days left for the movie's release.
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Karuppu teaser presented Suriya as a man who is skilled in street fights and also fights legal battles in court, as he plays a lawyer in the movie. The film appears to have action, drama, songs dance and powerful dialogues. As per reports, Suriya's character in the movie will borrow elements from superhero movies. Ahead of release, director RJ Balaji said about Karuppu’s plot, “When the world is going through an extremely difficult phase, what if a superhero arrives to put an end to that suffering? We have portrayed that in a massy and action-packed way, how he rises, overcomes hardships, defeats evil, and restores goodness.”
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