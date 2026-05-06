Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 5: Riteish Deshmukh Starrer Nears ₹50 Crore Mark

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 5: Riteish Deshmukh stars and directs the movie on the lasting legacy of the Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The historical action drama hit the big screens on May 1 and is performing better than all films that released that day. After 5 days, it is closing in on the ₹50 crore mark. Made on an estimated ₹100 crore budget and released in Hindi and Marathi, Raja Shivaji is eyeing the title of the highest-grossing Marathi film.

How much has Raja Shivaji collected at the box office so far?

Raja Shivaji managed to hold steady at the box office on Tuesday. It collected ₹4.90 crore on day 5 (May 5). The collections witnessed a slight dip from Monday's haul, which stood at ₹5.60 crore. Raja Shivaji minted ₹11.35 crore on day 1, thus becoming the highest opening Marathi film by a huge margin. Over the weekend, the film built momentum, with ₹10.55 crore haul on Saturday, and ₹12 crore on Sunday, respectively.

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This brings the total India gross collections to ₹52.68 crore and total India nett collections to ₹44.40 crore so far.

Riteish Deshmukh's message for fans

Amid the film's success, Riteish Deshmukh also addressed audiences with a video message, thanking them for their support and urging them to preserve the theatrical experience as cameo spoilers were leaked online. He said in Marathi, "Namaskar! We have released the film Raja Shivaji, based on the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. You have watched this film with your own eyes and given such a great response to it. The entire team of Raja Shivaji and I are deeply indebted to you for that. I have only one request. I understand your feelings. Many of you are making videos inside theatres and posting them online. I kindly request you not to post videos."