Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 6: Riteish Deshmukh Starrer Stays Steady, To Enter 50 Crore Club After Week 1

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 6: The new movie on legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is performing well at the box office in both Hindi and Marathi. Said to be among the most expensive movies in Marathi cinema, carrying an estimated budget of ₹100 crore, Raja Shivaji is also looking to become the highest grossing title from this regional film industry. As it nears the completion of its first week, Raja Shivaji is closing in on the 50 crore mark.

How much has Raja Shivaji collected so far?

In six days, Raja Shivaji has minted over ₹48 crore in India. The collections have managed to remain steady over the weekdays, with figures staying close to the ₹5 crore mark from Monday to Thursday. On its 6th day (May 6), Raja Shivaji added another ₹4.25 crore to its India biz from the over 5600 shows playing here. The Marathi version collected ₹3 crore and ₹1.25 crore were the earnings from the Hindi dubbed version. In the second weekend, the collections are set to rise as more viewers will flock cinema halls.

Advertisement

Raja Shivaji is based on the life and times of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj | Image: X

Can Raja Shivaji become Riteish's highest grossing film as director?