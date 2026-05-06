The Odyssey Trailer Sparks Comparisons With Ramayana, Desis Defend VFX In Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Against Christopher Nolan's Epic

A new trailer for The Odyssey, the highly anticipated adaptation directed by Christopher Nolan, offering the most detailed look yet at the filmmaker's ambitious retelling of Homer's epic, was released recently. The movie features a star-studded cast led by Matt Damon as Odysseus. Mythical creatures as mentioned in the Greek epic come to life in Nolan's new film. One of the closely watched aspects of the film will certainly be how the monsters are brought to life on screen using VFX.

Meanwhile, Namit Malhotra's Ramayana is also set to release later this year on Diwali. An adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana, the two-part movie series will also see mythical creatures, generated using VFX. The demons depicted in the Rama teaser drew a mixed response, with many saying how Ramayana's beasts resembled the West's versions of orcs and monsters. Several AI images were also floated to compare what fans expected from Ramayana makers and what they got in return in the clipping. Now, fear prevails over the Ramayana adaptation and how faithful it will visually and culturally be to its origins.

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Interestingly, the VFX work on Ramayana and The Odyssey are being done by the same company - DNEG (Double Negative). Critics said that Nolan's movie feels closer to its cultural origins as far as the concept and execution of mytho creatures like Cyclops and cannibal creatures Laestrygonians, as shown in the new trailer, go. However, creative liberties in The Odyssey have also sparked criticism. Multi-headed sea monster, witches and more will also feature in The Odyssey and the dark tone of the film and the depiction of monsters blend well in Nolan's universe.

With Ramayana, netizens claimed that this balance was off and it appeared in the teaser as if the movie was jumping tonality. These fears will only be allayed once more promotional material drops from the movie. Desi fans defended the VFX in Ramayana even as The Odyssey trailer has received mixed reviews overall.