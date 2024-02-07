Advertisement

Rajinikanth was among the many eminent names that were extended personal invites to mark their presence as witnesses to the historic Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. As Rajinikanth exited the holy premises of the now inaugurated temple, he expressed his sentiments about being a witness to the ceremony.

#WATCH | Ram Lalla idol at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya#RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/QOW51jbt5L — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Rajinikanth reflects on having witnessed the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha



Rajinikanth was caught on video as he exited the premises of the Ram Mandir. On being asked about his experience, witnessing the consecration ceremony, Rajinikanth referred to the occasion as a 'historic event'. Not just this, he also referred to himself as extremely 'fortunate' for having been present to witness the moment live. Rajinikanth also shared how he plans to visit Ayodhya at least once every year.

#WATCH | Actor Rajinikanth attended the Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha' in Ayodhya today



"It was a historic event and I am very fortunate. Will definitely come to Ayodhya every year," he said. pic.twitter.com/8USwYmBWoA — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024



In a byte to ANI the actor said, 'It was a historic event and I am very fortunate. Will definitely come to Ayodhya every year." Besides Rajinikanth, several other eminent names from across the film sector marked their presence for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Among them were, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rishab Shetty, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Madhuri Dixit and others.

The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony marks Ram Lalla's return to his birthplace



The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony took place on January 22, in Ayodhya. The event saw the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi preside over the ceremony as the yajman, In lieu if the same, the Prime Minister also undertook a lengthy eleven-day ritual.

The Ram Lalla idol, which portrays Lord Ram as a five-year old, has been created by sculptor Arun Yogiraj. In order to add an air of celebration to the ceremony, a musical event titled Mangal Dhwani was also held. The premises of the Ram Mandir will be opened to the public starting January 23.