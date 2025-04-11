‘Kuch Naya Try Kar Le Bhai': Rajkummar Rao’s Bhool Chuk Maaf Trailer Out, Disappointed Fans Calls Storyline ‘Deja Vu’

The trailer of Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming film ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ alongside Wamiqa Gabbi has been released but the fans are left scratching their heads, much like his character in the trailer. Despite the quirky premise of a man trapped in a time loop on the eve of his wedding, many viewers feel the actor is stuck in a loop of his own - repeating the same types of on-screen roles.

“Titli hai Ranjan ka pyaar; par haldi par atka hai uska sansaar, Toh dekhne zaroor aaiyega inki kahaani with parivaar” - Maddock Films wrote on Instagram. as they invited the fans to ‘get ready for a bhasad wali shaadi where everything goes wrong’.

The trailer of the Karan Sharma directorial, released by Maddock Films, features Rajkummar Rao as Ranjan, a desperate groom-to-be who finds himself reliving the same chaotic day in Varanasi. Alongside Wamiqa Gabbi as the charming and lively Titli, the trailer mixes humour with confusion, offering glimpses of slapstick chaos and rom-com antics.

However, reactions online have been mixed, with many fans of Rajkummar Rao expressing their disappointment on social media. While some praised the light-hearted tone and Rao-Gabbi chemistry, others criticised the film for lacking originality, pointing out similarities with storylines of Rao’s previous movies.

"Kuch naya try kar le bhai," wrote one user, echoing a sentiment shared by many who feel Rao is capable of much more nuanced and challenging roles.

While a fan called the flow of the trailer slow, another fan suggested Rajkummar Rao to now only do movies for OTT.

When is ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ releasing?

Bhool Chuk Maaf marks Maddock Films' third release this year, following Sky Force and Chhaava. Despite the criticism, the film aims to attract audiences when it hits theatres on May 9. Whether it can win them over remains to be seen, but for now, fans are hoping Rao’s next move breaks free from the loop—on and off screen.

Despite the wave of criticism from fans, Bollywood celebrities came out in full support of the newly released ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ trailer. Ayushmann Khurrana showed his appreciation with a heart and clap emojis on Instagram. Actress Sharvari extended her excitement with a warm ‘Congratulations’ while Raashii Khanna chimed in with, “All the best guys!”

Trailer Launch

At the ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ trailer launch, Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi turned heads with their effortlessly stylish appearances.