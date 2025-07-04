Rajnikanth’s Coolie Might HAVE TO Avoid Clashing With Hrithik Roshan-Jr. NTR Starrer War 2, Here’s Why

The second half of 2025 is full of exciting releases with some of the biggest stars in the entertainment battling it out. One such fierce battle could be between Rajnikanth’s Coolie and Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR’s War 2 both of which are slated for a 14th August release.

However, even if the makers of Coolie did not have a problem with the clash, they would have to do it. Both the films are action extravaganzas that are to be released on IMX screen for maximum impact. However Aditya Chopra’s YRF, who are the makers behind War 2, have signed a deal with all the 33 IMAX screens in the country and key markets outside to exclusively screen War 2 for 3 weeks, making it impossible for Coolie to provide an IMAX experience for their audience as promised. So, whether the makers of Coolie wants it or not, the Rajnikanth starrer will have to bow out from the battle it seems.