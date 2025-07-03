Ramayana First Glimpse Reactions: Ranbir Kapoor's Rama, Yash's Ravana, Hans Zimmer-AR Rahman's Music And VFX Get Roaring Response

The first look of the most-awaited film, Ramayana Part 1, is here. The Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi starrer will hit screens on Diwali 2026, and the first glimpse of the film was unveiled by the makers in a grand launch today. The 3-minute glimpse of the epic promo has received a roaring response on social media.

Namit Malhotra shared a glimpse on his Instagram account with the caption, “Ten years of Aspiration. Relentless Conviction to bring the Greatest Epic of all time to the World. An outcome through a collaboration of some of the world’s best to ensure that Ramayana is presented with the greatest amount of Reverence and Respect.”

Peak Cinema: Ramayana wins high praise from netizens

Social media users who caught the first glimpse of Ramayana took to their social media accounts to share their first reviews. Most of the comments lavished praise on Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram. While some made a special mention of his fitness, others compared Ranbir with Prabhas, who played the same role in Adipurush (2023) and noted that the former has delivered a much better performance.

Prabhas' Adipurush was also massively criticised shoddy VFX in the film. Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana takes note from this, and it is shown in the spectacular visual effects of the movie. Namit Malhotra's company has received a special shoutout from netizens after Ramayana's first glimpse VFX left many awestruck.

Mounted on a budget of ₹835 crore, Yash, who essays the role of Ravan, is also the co-producer of Ramayana. Fans of the Rocking Star have flooded social media with their appreciation post. However, the first glimpse of Ramayana featured only a small glimpse of the actor as the demon king, Ravan.

The 3-minute clip does not feature scenes of Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, leaving fans of the actress wanting more.