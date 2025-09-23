Updated 23 September 2025 at 18:22 IST
Ranbir Did Not Want to Work With Sonakshi, Repeatedly Requested to Cast Katrina for Besharam, Reveals Abhinav Kashyap in Explosive Interview
Director Abhinav Kashyap reveals in an explosive interview that Ranbir Kapoor repeatedly pushed to cast then-girlfriend Katrina Kaif in Besharam. Kashyap wanted Sonakshi Sinha for the role but Ranbir was uncomfortable with her.
Director Abhinav Kashyap, known for his films such as Dabangg and Besharam, recently grabbed headlines for one of his explosive interviews. In addition to spilling the tea on Salman and Arbaaz Khan, he has now made some interesting comments about Ranbir Kapoor too.
According to the director, Ranbir Kapoor, with whom he worked on his film Besharam, repeatedly requested him to cast his then-girlfriend Katrina Kaif opposite him as the female lead.
In his interview with Bollywood Thikana, Kashyap revealed that he was not in favour of casting Katrina as he wanted someone with an authentic Punjabi accent for the role. In the interview, he said, “Katrina once came and met me also. I was recording a song at Yash Raj, and she came up to me and said, ‘You have a problem with me?’ I said I have no problems. I told her that the day I have a script that requires an NRI character, I would come to her first.”
He also revealed that other actresses, including Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Parineeti, also auditioned for the role and he wanted Sonakshi Sinha for the role, as he had already worked with her in Dabangg, but Ranbir asserted that he was not comfortable working with her and kept pushing for Katrina, which he had to decline again and again. The role finally went to Pallavi Sharda.
Interestingly, Besharam is one of the very few flops of Ranbir's career that he has publicly regretted, suggesting a possible rift between him and the director. In another related incident, Taapsee, in one interview, had revealed that once she was rejected for the role of a Punjabi girl from Delhi despite being from the exact same background. With Abhinav Kashyap confirming his requirement for the role and Taapsee’s audition, it is now clear that Taapsee, too, was talking about Besharam.
Published By : Avipsha Sengupta
Published On: 23 September 2025 at 17:40 IST