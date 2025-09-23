Ranbir Did Not Want to Work With Sonakshi, Repeatedly Requested to Cast Katrina for Besharam, Reveals Abhinav Kashyap in Explosive Interview

Director Abhinav Kashyap, known for his films such as Dabangg and Besharam, recently grabbed headlines for one of his explosive interviews. In addition to spilling the tea on Salman and Arbaaz Khan, he has now made some interesting comments about Ranbir Kapoor too.

According to the director, Ranbir Kapoor, with whom he worked on his film Besharam, repeatedly requested him to cast his then-girlfriend Katrina Kaif opposite him as the female lead.

In his interview with Bollywood Thikana, Kashyap revealed that he was not in favour of casting Katrina as he wanted someone with an authentic Punjabi accent for the role. In the interview, he said, “Katrina once came and met me also. I was recording a song at Yash Raj, and she came up to me and said, ‘You have a problem with me?’ I said I have no problems. I told her that the day I have a script that requires an NRI character, I would come to her first.”

He also revealed that other actresses, including Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Parineeti, also auditioned for the role and he wanted Sonakshi Sinha for the role, as he had already worked with her in Dabangg, but Ranbir asserted that he was not comfortable working with her and kept pushing for Katrina, which he had to decline again and again. The role finally went to Pallavi Sharda.