Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt To Janhvi Kapoor And Ranveer Singh, How AI Can Help You Get A Viral 'Celeb Selfie'

Did you know that AI tools can now help you get "clicked" with your favourite celebrities? It's a dream of many to get a snap with Bollywood A-listers, K-pop celebs, Hollywood stars or someone they admire from the sports world. AI can now help you fulfil that dream.

California based 19-year-old influencer Jasmine is going viral on social media for her "pics" with Bollywood celebs, from Saif Ali Khan to Sidharth Malhotra and Ranveer Singh to Aditya Roy Kapur. You name the actor and Jasmine has a envy provoking photo with them. However, many were suspicious about how the pics looked somewhat similar.

Jasmine's "Bollywood celebs I met during my trip to India" Instagram reel has gone viral, amassing over 2.3 million views. However, her "photos" with the famous Bollywood faces are not real, but AI-generated. Jasmine let her followers in on the secret to her "star selfies" and shared the ChatGPT prompt to get "real looking" "snaps" with the celebs.