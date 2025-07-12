Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt To Janhvi Kapoor And Ranveer Singh, How AI Can Help You Get A Viral 'Celeb Selfie'

Updated 12 July 2025 at 13:55 IST
Did you know that AI tools can now help you get "clicked" with your favourite celebrities? It's a dream of many to get a snap with Bollywood A-listers, K-pop celebs, Hollywood stars or someone they admire from the sports world. AI can now help you fulfil that dream.
California based 19-year-old influencer Jasmine is going viral on social media for her "pics" with Bollywood celebs, from Saif Ali Khan to Sidharth Malhotra and Ranveer Singh to Aditya Roy Kapur. You name the actor and Jasmine has a envy provoking photo with them. However, many were suspicious about how the pics looked somewhat similar.
Jasmine's "Bollywood celebs I met during my trip to India" Instagram reel has gone viral, amassing over 2.3 million views. However, her "photos" with the famous Bollywood faces are not real, but AI-generated. Jasmine let her followers in on the secret to her "star selfies" and shared the ChatGPT prompt to get "real looking" "snaps" with the celebs.
"Take an extremely ordinary and unremarkable iPhone selfie, with no clear subject or sense of composition-just a quick accidental snapshot. The photo has slight motion blur and uneven lighting from streetlights or indoor lamps, causing mild Overexposure in some areas. The angle is awkward and the framing is messy, giving the picture a deliberately mediocre feel, as if it was taken absentmindedly while pulling the phone from a pocket. The main character is Me and blank (Bollywood actor/actress) stands next to her, both caught in a casual, imperfect moment. The background shows a lively (any word you want here) at night, with neon lights, traffic, and blurry figures passing by. The overall look is intentionally plain and random, capturing the authentic vibe of a poorly composed, spontaneous iPhone selfie".
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 12 July 2025 at 13:42 IST