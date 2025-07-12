Bollywood Box Office: How Much Did Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, Maalik, Sitaare Zameen Par, Maa And Metro In Dino Collect On Friday?

Bollywood Box Office: Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan and Maalik both hit the big screens on July 11. Both films have opened to subpar collections at the domestic box office. Meanwhile, the holdover releases, Sitaare Zameen Par, Maa and Metro In Dino continue to bring in audiences to the theatres. Check out the box office collections of the movies on Friday, July 1.

Rajkummar Rao's Maalik outperforms Vikrant Massey's Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan on day 1

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan marks the debut of Maheep and Sanjay Kapur's daughter Shanaya Kapoor. The romance drama was released on July 11 and opened to a lukewarm reception. With mostly negative word-of-mouth, the film that also features Vikrant Massey in the lead role has raked in only ₹ 0.35 Cr on day 1, as per Sacnilk. The film is expected to perform better in the coming weekend.



The other movie that hit screens on July 11 was Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chillar's Maalik. Despite an average review by critics and cinegoers, the action movie seemed to be the first choice of the audience. The film has opened to a decent ₹3.35 Cr at the box office in India.



Were Maa, Sitaare Zameen Par and Metro In Dino affected by the release of new films?

Sitaare Zameen Par hit screens on June 20 and continues to be one of the highest-grossing movies among the latest releases. The Aamir Khan-Genelia D'Souza's sports drama raked in ₹ 0.90 Cr on its fourth Friday. The movie has amassed a total of ₹ 155.25 Cr.



