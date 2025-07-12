Bollywood Box Office: How Much Did Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, Maalik, Sitaare Zameen Par, Maa And Metro In Dino Collect On Friday?

Updated 12 July 2025 at 10:48 IST
Bollywood Box Office: Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan and Maalik both hit the big screens on July 11. Both films have opened to subpar collections at the domestic box office. Meanwhile, the holdover releases, Sitaare Zameen Par, Maa and Metro In Dino continue to bring in audiences to the theatres. Check out the box office collections of the movies on Friday, July 1.
Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan marks the debut of Maheep and Sanjay Kapur's daughter Shanaya Kapoor. The romance drama was released on July 11 and opened to a lukewarm reception. With mostly negative word-of-mouth, the film that also features Vikrant Massey in the lead role has raked in only ₹ 0.35 Cr on day 1, as per Sacnilk. The film is expected to perform better in the coming weekend.
The other movie that hit screens on July 11 was Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chillar's Maalik. Despite an average review by critics and cinegoers, the action movie seemed to be the first choice of the audience. The film has opened to a decent ₹3.35 Cr at the box office in India.
Also Read: Dhadak 2: 8-Month Delay Due To CBFC Non-Clearance? Producer Reveals
Sitaare Zameen Par hit screens on June 20 and continues to be one of the highest-grossing movies among the latest releases. The Aamir Khan-Genelia D'Souza's sports drama raked in ₹ 0.90 Cr on its fourth Friday. The movie has amassed a total of ₹ 155.25 Cr.
Also Read: Janhvi-Shikhar Bring Bollywood Glitterati To Wimbledon | Watch
Kajol's horror movie, Maa released on June 27. On its third Friday, the movie collected ₹ 0.16 Cr, taking its total box office collection to ₹ 34.46 Cr. Anurag Basu's directorial, Metro In Dino, is the latest Hindi film released on July 4. On the second Friday of the theatrical run, the movie minted ₹ 2.25 Cr. The total box office collection of the film is ₹ 29.10 Cr.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 12 July 2025 at 10:48 IST