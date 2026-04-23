Tamil Nadu Election: Kamal Haasan And Daughter Shruti Haasan Spark 'VIP Treatment' Row Over Skipping Polling Queue While Casting Vote

Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan are among the many celebrities who stepped out to cast their vote in the Tamil Nadu State Assembly Elections on Thursday. The actor-politician and his daughter arrived at Alwarpet School to cast their votes. They were seen reaching the polling station amid security arrangements as voting took place across key constituencies in the state.

A video of the father-daughter duo from the polling booth is now going viral online. The brief clip, widely circulated, has sparked a row on VIP treatment for celebrities. Some netizens have also dug up old videos and comments of Kamal Haasan questioning the VIP treatment, contrasting it with his own behaviour at the polling booth.

Why is Kamal Haasan and Shruti Haasan's video from the polling booth going viral online?

In the viral clip, Kamal Haasan and Shruti Haasan could be seen arriving at the polling booth and joining the queue to wait for their turn to vote. After a few seconds, a person, allegedly from the security team, escorts them to the front of the line. While moving up front, Kamal Haasan could be seen apologising to the people waiting in line before him. Before this, someone could be heard saying that the cameras capturing the actors are disturbing them. This is seemingly the reason for the actors being asked to break the line and move ahead.

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