Retro Vs HIT 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: In Suriya Vs Nani Clash, Who Is Leading?

Retro Vs HIT 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Two South Indian releases Retro, starring Suriya and Nani's HIT: The Third Case are performing well at the box office. The two much-awaited titles released on Labour Day and got off to a good start. While Retro had the upper hand on the opening day, HIT 3 is in a clear lead now. This is mainly due to the collections of Retro falling drastically on Friday, while HIT 3's managed to hold better.

Retro and HIT 3 released on May 1 | Image: X

HIT 3 in clear lead over Suriya's Retro

HIT 3 has minted ₹ 31 crore in two days. The movie added ₹10 crore on Friday to its opening day biz of ₹21 crore. The drop in collection was around 52%, which is decent given it was a working day. HIT 3 has also become the highest grossing film in the franchise by defeating Adivi Sesh's HIT 2 (₹24 crore) in just two days of its release. HIT 3 has also been announced and Karthi will be the leading man. A post-credits scene in HIT 3 confirmed the forthcoming HIT: The Fourth Case. Karthi's cop character has also been introduced in the threequel, even as Arjun Sarkaar's (Nani) bloodshed is causing mass madness in cinema halls.

Suriya's Retro collection hit on day 2