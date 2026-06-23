House Of the Dragon Season 3 Review: Game Of Thrones Spin-Off Is Losing Its Flair Despite Dragon Galore

The epic Game Of Thrones theme by Ramin Djawadi was once associated with the promise of "peak television". Though the music returns as a leitmotif in the spin-off House Of The Dragon, running in its third season now, thrills the unending Westerosi power struggle once set up for the viewers seem to have gone missing. HOTD debuted its most-awaited Battle of the Gullet episode as its new season kicked off amid high anticipation. The previous installements focussed more on character development and story buildup, with some big scale dragon scenes thrown in. However, as the emphasis shifts to the Dance of the Dragons and all-out battle gore, the flair, a show set in the GoT universe is believed to possess, seems lost.

Undoubtedly, the Battle of the Gullet is ambitious in scale and execution. However, since the show has arguably struggled to make viewers pick a side between the Blacks and the Greens, who do we cheer for? For the mother who has lost her teen son in a gruesome mid-air dragon battle and is hell-bent on revenge, or the scheming matriarch who is now being sucked into an incestuous relationship with her wicked son. Topping all concerns is how HOTD continues to add new characters to the mix when the central players are failing to elicit any significant fan loyalty.

Barring a few scenes that set up the primary conflicts of the season, episode 1, Salt and Sea, Fire and Blood, fails to capture attention. The action jumps multiple locations but effectively fails to leave any impact. Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) gets way too close to her 'dracarys' moment, but is robbed of it by her firstborn, Jacaerys. Hero to some and a fool to others, Jace's moment of reckoning as he heeds the call to war and his ultimate fall is a high point of the episode.

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Emma D'Arcy as Rhaneyra in HOTD | Image: X

Another stand-out moment unfolds between Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell). However, its shock value pales in comparison to what Cersei and Jamie's relationship reveal offered in episode 1 of GoT. Maybe fans have come to expect such debauchery from the show so much so that it is failing to surprise anyone anymore. The downside then becomes how to reel in viewers with the same hooks that once gave goosebumps.

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Aemond kisses his mother Alicent in HOTD season 3 episode 1 | Image: X

D’Arcy and Cooke are pillars of the show, but the plot has other characters to focus on, and this invariably takes the attention away from them. D’Arcy nails the ferocity of a wounded and helpless mother, one who continues to be overlooked. Her expressions scream pain while Cooke continues to render herself unreadable. This dynamic has been the highlight of the show through multiple seasons and will continue to be.

Overall, HOTD is bogged down tremendously by the expectation and execution mismatch. Prior seasons were no different, but now, the story is in the thick of things. Battle of the Gullet, despite its ferocity and bloodshed, fails to match up to the previous war scenes in GoT, despite dragons flying front and center.