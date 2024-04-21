Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D Souza Along With Sons Visit Ram Mandir In Ayodhya

Advertisement

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D Souza visited the newly constructed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The couple was accompanied by their sons on the trip. Photos and videos of the actor with the temple priest are doing rounds on social media.

Riteish-Geneila photos from Ayodhya go viral

Couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia with their sons offered prayers and had the darshan of Ram Lalla at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh today. In the pictures, Riteish and Genelia are seen posing with the priest at the temple premises. Riteish donned a mustard kurta with white pyjamas while Genelia and her son twinned in white outfits.

Image: ANI

Genelia and Riteish tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They welcomed their son Riaan in November 2014 and their second son Rahyl in June 2016. The Ayodhya Ram Mandir, steeped in centuries of history and spirituality, holds profound significance for millions of devotees worldwide. Its inauguration marked a historic milestone in India's cultural and religious landscape, eliciting joy and fervour among believers.

Priyanka Chopra and other celebs at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

During their recent visit to India, Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas also sought blessings at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. They were accompanied by their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra was also with them. The couple was in the city to offer prayers at the Ram Mandir, which was inaugurated this year on January 22.

Before Priyanka, Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Konidela also visited the newly inaugurated temple. On January 22, several actors including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Rishab Shetty and Rajinikanth among others attended the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Ram Mandir recently made headlines as people around the world witnessed the first Surya Tilak offered to Lord Ram on Ram Navami.



