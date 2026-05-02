Riteish Deshmukh Requests Fans Not To Share Raja Shivaji Spoiler Videos Online After Clips Of Surprise Cameo Leak Online
Social media users who watched the early shows of Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji have been sharing clips from the movie online. The actor-director took to his Instagram account to request fans not to do so.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Riteish Deshmukh headlines and has directed the recently released Raja Shivaji. Following the release of the movie on May 1, fans and netizens have been sharing clips from the movie screening on social media. This led to a clip of a surprise cameo of Salman Khan in the movie going viral within hours of the movie's release.
In order to keep the leaks in check, the director and lead actor, Riteish Deshmukh, took to his Instagram account to make a humble request. On May 2, the actor took to his Instagram account to share a video requesting fans not to share videos from the movie hall.
In a video, recorded in Marathi, the actor expressed gratitude from the whole team of Raja Shivaji to cinegoers for showering praises on the film. He then requested that they not record videos and circulate them online. He mentioned that while clicking stills from the movie would still work, sharing movie scenes as clips on social media would be excessive. He shared the post with the caption, “A humble request: Please do not upload videos on social media while watching movies.”
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Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji scores bumper opening at the box office
Raja Shivaji is off to a good start at the box office, as per Sacnilk. The movie, which was released simultaneously in Hindi and Marathi, opened to a ₹11.35 Cr. On the second day of release, till the time of publishing, the movie minted ₹2.68 Cr. The movie has amassed a total of ₹14.03 crore in just 2 days of release.
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Directed by Riteish, the historical action drama chronicles the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. In the movie, Riteish essays the titular role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Bhagyashree, Mahesh Manjerakar, and Boman Irani are also a part of the movie. Mounted on a grand cinematic canvas, the film features high-octane action, rich world-building, and top technical excellence. With music by the celebrated duo Ajay-Atul and cinematography by internationally acclaimed Santosh Sivan, Raja Shivaji delivers a visual spectacle with strong emotional resonance.
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