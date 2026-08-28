Roadies REBIRTH Announced: Rannvijay Singha to Return as Host

Mumbai: After a long wait, fans of MTV Roadies have a reason to look forward to the next season. The adventure reality show is returning with its 21st season, titled Roadies REBIRTH, and Rannvijay Singha is coming back as the host.

The makers announced the new season on Friday by unveiling its logo on the social media handles of MTV and JioHotstar. The logo features a Phoenix, which stands for rebirth and marks the beginning of a new chapter for the show.

Rannvijay's return is also a major part of the announcement. He is one of the OG Roadies and has been associated with the show for several years, first as a contestant and later as its host and mentor.

Sharing a video announcing his return, the makers wrote, "Rannvijay is back to fuel the fire in you. Iss naye safar ki shuruaat hogi aapke city se, so are you ready to earn your place in Roadies REBIRTH?"

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The auditions for Roadies REBIRTH will be held in Delhi, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Pune in September. The makers are yet to announce the exact dates for the auditions.

The announcement comes after the conclusion of MTV Roadies XX: Double Cross. Kushal Tanwar, aka Gullu, from Elvish Yadav's team won the latest season.

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Hartaaj Singh Gill from Prince Narula's gang finished as the first runner-up. In the grand finale task, Gill completed the challenge in 1 minute and 48 seconds, while Gullu finished it in 1 minute and 16 seconds. Gullu went on to beat Rishabh Sachdeva, Priya Sharma and RD Dedha to win the title.

Rannvijay has a long association with Roadies. He entered the show in 2003 and won its first season. He later hosted the show from Season 2 to Season 10.