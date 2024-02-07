Rohit Shetty Hints At Making Golmaal 5 After Ajay Devgn Starrer Singham Again

Advertisement

Rohit Shetty is gearing up for the release of his maiden web series Indian Police Force. The show is based on Delhi Police Officers and Sidharth Malhotra plays the lead role in the show. Ahead of the release of the show, the filmmaker opened up about his other upcoming films like Singham Again and Golmaal 5.

Rohit Shetty gives a timeline on Golmaal 5

In conversation with Pinkvilla, Rohit Shetty spilled the beans on his upcoming projects. The director especially gave an update on Golmaal 5 and Singham Again. The filmmaker claimed that catering to audience anticipation, he will have to expedite the making of Golmaal 5.

Rohti Shetty with the team of Golmaal | Image: Instagram

He asserted, “Golmaal 5 will happen for sure. Looking at the response, I will have to make it a little soon. I think you will get Golmaal 5 in the next 2 years.” The director assured that the next Golmaal will be much bigger than other parts of the franchise. He reiterated, “I think, cinema in today’s time has to be grand and bigger than the likes of All The Best and Golmaal, which I made back in the day. By big, I don’t mean action. I can’t add action in Golmaal, but I can amp up the scale in the genre. There are so many fans of Golmaal, and I am making this brand for the fans. The next Golmaal film has to be bigger, and better though it’s a comedy franchise.”

Rohit Shetty says next Singham is going to be ten times bigger

In the same conversation, Rohit Shetty also gave a timeline on Singham Again. The filmmaker said that he will keep looking for better and bigger films. He also expressed a desire to direct a film like Chennai Express once again, which is not a part of any franchise. He noted, “I keep making bigger films. Singham Again is 10 times bigger than the first Singham. IPF (Indian Police Force is almost as big as Sooryavanshi.”

Rohit Shetty with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh on the muhurat of Singham Again | Image: Rohit Shetty/Instagram

Indian Police Force marks the digital directorial debut of Rohit Shetty who brings the next chapter of his iconic cop universe to streaming. The series promises to be an entertainment extravaganza that pays a heartfelt tribute to the selfless service, unwavering commitment, and fierce patriotism of Indian police officers who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep the nation safe. Indian Police Force will stream on Prime Video from January 25.

