Advertisement

RPSG Lifestyle Media and Penske Media Corporation recently announced the launch of the Indian edition of The Hollywood Reporter.

The Hollywood Reporter is one of the well-known entertainment publications with a focus on film, television, and entertainment, offering in-depth reporting, analysis, and thought-provoking reviews across the award-winning weekly magazine and dynamic website.

Advertisement

On the occasion of the launch of its Indian edition, Avarna Jain, Chairperson of RPSG Lifestyle Media outlined the unique approach THR India plans to take. She said, "The Hollywood Reporter India will be the first Indian publication that will look at the Indian entertainment industry as a whole. It will celebrate cinematic creativity across languages, regions and platforms, including OTT, digital and theatre." "Hollywood may be the oldest, but India is the world’s biggest filmmaking industry and THR India will celebrate that," she added.

Talking about the new collaboration, Elisabeth Rabishaw, the Executive Vice President and Co-Publisher of The Hollywood Reporter said, "This partnership signifies our continued commitment to fostering global connections and celebrating the culture, vibrancy, and robust entertainment business in India."

Advertisement

Sharing her excitement about the entertainment publication making its India debut, Nekesa Mumbi Moody, the Co-Editor-In-Chief of The Hollywood Reporter said in a statement, "We’re excited to embark on this journey with the THR India team and bring our editorial voice to the process as we showcase and amplify India's rich and compelling entertainment industry on an international stage."

The Hollywood Reporter has editions in the US, Italy and Japan. The appointment process for the Editor-in-Chief and other senior positions is currently underway. The date of launch will be announced shortly.