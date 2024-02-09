English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 16:06 IST

RPSG Lifestyle Media And Penske Media Corporation Announce Launch Of The Hollywood Reporter In India

The Hollywood Reporter is one of the well-known entertainment publications with a focus on film, television, and entertainment.

Republic Entertainment Desk
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

RPSG Lifestyle Media and Penske Media Corporation recently announced the launch of the Indian edition of The Hollywood Reporter.

The Hollywood Reporter is one of the well-known entertainment publications with a focus on film, television, and entertainment, offering in-depth reporting, analysis, and thought-provoking reviews across the award-winning weekly magazine and dynamic website.

Advertisement

On the occasion of the launch of its Indian edition, Avarna Jain, Chairperson of RPSG Lifestyle Media outlined the unique approach THR India plans to take. She said, "The Hollywood Reporter India will be the first Indian publication that will look at the Indian entertainment industry as a whole. It will celebrate cinematic creativity across languages, regions and platforms, including OTT, digital and theatre." "Hollywood may be the oldest, but India is the world’s biggest filmmaking industry and THR India will celebrate that," she added.

Talking about the new collaboration, Elisabeth Rabishaw, the Executive Vice President and Co-Publisher of The Hollywood Reporter said, "This partnership signifies our continued commitment to fostering global connections and celebrating the culture, vibrancy, and robust entertainment business in India."

Advertisement

Sharing her excitement about the entertainment publication making its India debut, Nekesa Mumbi Moody, the Co-Editor-In-Chief of The Hollywood Reporter said in a statement, "We’re excited to embark on this journey with the THR India team and bring our editorial voice to the process as we showcase and amplify India's rich and compelling entertainment industry on an international stage."

The Hollywood Reporter has editions in the US, Italy and Japan. The appointment process for the Editor-in-Chief and other senior positions is currently underway. The date of launch will be announced shortly.

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 16:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

22 minutes ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

25 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

31 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

32 minutes ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

34 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

40 minutes ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

5 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

5 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

5 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

5 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

5 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

5 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

20 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

20 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

20 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Narasimha Rao's Village Erupts in Joy as Govt Announces Bharat Ratna

    Info16 minutes ago

  2. Fire in Pune’s Sassoon Hospital Doused, No Casualties

    India News17 minutes ago

  3. FIFA: Which Stadium in US will host what matces?

    Web Stories17 minutes ago

  4. Harley-Davidson forecasts 2024 motorcycle revenue below estimates

    Automobile25 minutes ago

  5. Pak Elections LIVE: Nawaz Sharif Celebrates 'Prematurely'

    World28 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement