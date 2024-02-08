English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 00:51 IST

Rubina Dilaik shows her postpartum transformation after welcoming twins: People laughed when...

Rubina Dilaik shared a collage of two photos flaunting her baby bump in the first and her postpartum body in the second.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rubina Dilaik
A file photo of Rubina Dilaik | Image: Rubina Dilaik/Instagram
  • 2 min read
Rubina Dilaik is currently enjoying her motherhood as she welcomed twin daughters Jeeva and Edhaa with her husband Abhinav Shukla. Around two months after her daughter's birth, Rubina on Monday opened up about her postpartum journey and shared her routine. The actress has also shared her then and now photos, slamming those who laughed when she said, "my body is my temple".

Rubina Dilaik opens up about her transforming journey

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rubina shared a collage of two photos flaunting her baby bump in the first and her postpartum body in the second. She has also shared a video of doing a workout during her pregnancy. She shared her routine which includes post-natal yoga, swimming and pilates sessions. Her note read, “People laughed when I said, my body is my temple (but it didn't bother me)........ Just because of this awareness, I could easily transition from this life transforming journey of my pregnancy into Postpartum as I was mindful about my body and its worth."

We are expecting TWINS': Rubina Dilaik makes revelation in 9th month of pregnancy; opens up about challenges | PINKVILLA
(A file photo of Rubina Dilaik | Image: Rubina/Instagram)

"Your body is what will carry you till your Last day on Earth, worship it .. (fast forward from November #2023 to January #2024) #rubinadilaik," she added.

Rubina concluded her note by writing, “PS:- 10th day post my C section I began Post Natal Yoga, 15th Day I went for my swimming session, 33rd day joined back my Pilates @jyoti_patil1221 class and 36th day attempted headstand without support, and yes I am proud of myself."

Fans reaction to Rubina Dilaik's transforming journey

Soon after Rubina dropped the post, her fans flooded the comment section. A fan wrote, “And u should be proud”. One user commented, ”transformation just like a wowwww”. Another fan wrote, "You are truly inspirational". "You are the strongest," wrote a fan.

(A file photo of Rubina Dilaik | Image: Rubina/Instagram)

Rubina and Abhinav welcomed their daughters on November 27 and on December 27, the couple dropped the first pictures of the newborns and revealed their names.

Published January 9th, 2024 at 00:51 IST

