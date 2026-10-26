Saif Ali Khan Shares Glimpse Of European Holiday In Nuits-Saint-Georges With Kareena, Taimur, Jeh

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has offered fans a glimpse into his European holiday, sharing photographs from the charming French town of Nuits-Saint-Georges.

Surrounded by lush greenery, picturesque streets and the rolling landscapes of Burgundy, the actor’s vacation album captures the quieter pleasures of travel, family time and a little mischief along the way.

From posing beside a countryside signpost to soaking in the town’s old-world charm, Saif’s post offers a glimpse of the family's relaxed getaway, as the pictures also feature glimpses of wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh.

The highlight of Saif’s post is a photograph in which he sits beneath a road sign pointing towards Nuits-Saint-Georges, Villars-Fontaine, Sombernon and Meuilley. But there is a humorous twist: Saif playfully edited the signboards, adding witty messages that turn an ordinary road-direction photograph into a tongue-in-cheek travel moment.

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"Taking mixed signs to an international level. Why pick a direction when sitting at the crossroads gets you a better view anyway? Found myself lost somewhere in the vines of Nuits-Saint-Georges...where every detour is just an excuse to track down another bottle of Burgundy," he wrote in the caption.

Earlier this month, Saif Ali Khan made his much-awaited debut on Instagram, instantly catching the internet’s attention.

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Saif, who is married to actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, has largely stayed away from having a public social media account of his own. Fans have often caught glimpses of his personal life through Kareena’s posts, but his Instagram debut gave them another way to follow the actor.

Ever since, the actor has been engaging with fans through his social media posts, often sharing glimpses from his life.

On the work front, Saif was recently seen in Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, which also stars Akshay Kumar. Directed by Priyadarshan, ‘Haiwaan' marked the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan on screen after more than a decade.