“Saiyaara Se Better Picture Kar Raha Hai”, Says Sunita Ahuja About Son Yashvardhan's Debut Film

Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, has recently been in the headlines owing to the on-going divorce rumours. While her daughter Tina Ahuja has denied the reports, the speculations are still doing the rounds. But recently, Sunita, who is known for her no-filter approach and statements, recently grabbed the spotlight for her comments on her son Yashvardhan debut film.

Sunita, recently in a chat with Eat Travel Repeat, came across a comment from a fan saying, “Yashvardhan itna handsome hai. Saiyaara mein usse hi hona chahiye tha.” Smiling, Sunita replied, “I wish. But usse better picture kar raha hai Yash.”

Talking further about Saiyaara, she said, “Maine abhi tak dekhi nahi hai. Yash ne do baar dekhi hai. Main dekhungi, mujhe dekhna hai. But abhi 14 tareek ko shayad aa raha hai naa Netflix pe . But good good. Best of luck to all the kids who are coming up. And I want ki sab bachhe khoob naam kamaye.”

Saiyaara, with an astounding collection of Rs. 326 crores till date, has not only launched newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda into overnight stardom, but has also become the new benchmark of success for debutantes in Bollywood.