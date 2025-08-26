Updated 26 August 2025 at 18:29 IST
“Saiyaara Se Better Picture Kar Raha Hai”, Says Sunita Ahuja About Son Yashvardhan's Debut Film
Sunita Ahuja, Govinda’s wife, discusses her son Yashvardhan’s upcoming Bollywood debut film amid divorce rumors. Says his film might be better than Saiyaara starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda that collected over 300 crores at the box-office.
Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, has recently been in the headlines owing to the on-going divorce rumours. While her daughter Tina Ahuja has denied the reports, the speculations are still doing the rounds. But recently, Sunita, who is known for her no-filter approach and statements, recently grabbed the spotlight for her comments on her son Yashvardhan debut film.
Sunita, recently in a chat with Eat Travel Repeat, came across a comment from a fan saying, “Yashvardhan itna handsome hai. Saiyaara mein usse hi hona chahiye tha.” Smiling, Sunita replied, “I wish. But usse better picture kar raha hai Yash.”
Talking further about Saiyaara, she said, “Maine abhi tak dekhi nahi hai. Yash ne do baar dekhi hai. Main dekhungi, mujhe dekhna hai. But abhi 14 tareek ko shayad aa raha hai naa Netflix pe . But good good. Best of luck to all the kids who are coming up. And I want ki sab bachhe khoob naam kamaye.”
Saiyaara, with an astounding collection of Rs. 326 crores till date, has not only launched newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda into overnight stardom, but has also become the new benchmark of success for debutantes in Bollywood.
Talking about Yashvardhan Ahuja, the son of 90s superstar Govinda, he is all set for his big debut with a film that is said to be the remake of Sai Rajesh’s highly-acclaimed Telugu film Baby that released in 2023. He has been paired opposite Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani who was last seen in 2024’s Azaad. Interestingly, Govinda and Raveena Tandon have been one of the most-loved onscreen pairings in the 90s and have delivered multiple superhits together.
