Updated 27 August 2025 at 16:29 IST
Saiyaara Star Aneet Padda’s Next Film To Commence Shooting Next Year
After the blockbuster success of Saiyaara, stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are the next big names in Bollywood. Aneet has already signed her second film—a romantic drama directed by Maneesh Sharma, set in Punjab, with filming starting in mid-2026.
- Entertainment News
- 1 min read
With the splendid run that Saiyaara has had at the box-office as well as the love it received from the audience, it is no surprise that the stars of the film, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are the next big things in Bollywood.
Post the success of the film, the audience are looking forward to seeing Ahaan and Aneet create magic on screen again and it looks like Aneet has already bagged her second film. As per reports, her next project is going to be a romantic-drama by Maneesh Sharma of Fan and Band Baaja Baraat fame.
Reports also claim that the film would be set in the backdrop of Punjab and will commence shooting in mid-2026.
As for Aneet’s co-star, Ahaan, who is also enjoying the perks of becoming an overnight sensation, has not announced his next project. If rumours are to be believed. Ahaan has been signed by YRF for his upcoming project, but no confirmation from either YRF or Ahaan has been provided.
Published By : Avipsha Sengupta
Published On: 27 August 2025 at 16:29 IST