Saiyaara Star Aneet Padda’s Next Film To Commence Shooting Next Year

With the splendid run that Saiyaara has had at the box-office as well as the love it received from the audience, it is no surprise that the stars of the film, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are the next big things in Bollywood.

Post the success of the film, the audience are looking forward to seeing Ahaan and Aneet create magic on screen again and it looks like Aneet has already bagged her second film. As per reports, her next project is going to be a romantic-drama by Maneesh Sharma of Fan and Band Baaja Baraat fame.

Reports also claim that the film would be set in the backdrop of Punjab and will commence shooting in mid-2026.

Source: MUBI