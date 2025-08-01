Samay Raina's 1st India Tour After India's Got Latent Controversy Sold Out In A Few Hours

Updated 1 August 2025 at 09:08 IST
Stand up comedian Samay Raina, whose show India's Got Latent attracted major controversy earlier this year leading to FIRs and the takedown of episodes from YouTube, is making a comeback with his India tour Samay Raina: Still Alive & Unfiltered. Samay announced the postponement of his India tour due to the flare up of the controversy but continued to perform abroad. Now, he will embark on his 7-city India tour, from August 15 to October 5.
Samay announced that tickets for his tour were live on July 31. Within a few hours, all shows in all venues were sold out. A few tickets remain for Kolkata and Chennai shows but they are also "fast filling". Multiples shows in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune and Delhi are sold out. After the India's Got Latent controversy, the show that went viral last year and garnered millions views on YouTube, was taken down. Samay has been away from the comedy scene in India since early this year and is now set to make a comeback.
Reacting to the audience response, Samay wrote, "The love is unreal. We have sold 40,000 tickets in an hour for the tour. That's a record. Thank you so much for the love, we will bring the house down."
Samay had previously been summoned to the court due to his controversial YouTube show India's Got Latent. The comedian's tour is set to conclude on October 5 in Delhi. Samay deleted all the episodes of his popular show following a major controversy over the remarks made by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia. Sanay, Ranveer, Apoorva Mukhija and Ashish Chanchlani faced FIRs and public backlash for the comments on the show.
