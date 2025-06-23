Sardaar Ji 3 Trailer Out: Diljit Dosanjh-Hania Aamir's Film To Skip Release In India, Furious Netizens Question Singer's 'Loyalty Towards Nation'

Updated 23 June 2025 at 08:47 IST
Diljit Dosanjh invited the internet's ire after he shared the trailer of his upcoming film, Sardaar Ji 3. Scheduled to release on June 27, the trailer of the movie confirmed that Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has played a major role in the Punjabi film. Though the GOAT hitmaker announced that the movie will not hit the big screens in India, he has faced flak for opting to release the film that co-stars Hania following the barbaric Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists.
For several days, it was speculated that Hania Aamir is a part of the Diljit Dosanjh film. However, the makers did not confirm this until the trailer's release. The 2 minutes, 45 seconds trailer features Diljit, the Pakistani actress and Neeru Bajwa in a horror comedy story wherein the trio tries to evict a ghost from a mansion in the United Kingdom. However, as soon as the trailer was released, social media users erupted with anger against Diljit. Due to the presence of Hania Aamir in the trailer, it is not available on YouTube for viewers in India.
Social media users took to the comment section of Diljit's post to severely critique him for choosing to release the film. While the movie is directed by Amar Hundal, fans of the singer have expressed their disappointment in him for sharing screen with a Pakistani artist and then releasing the film overseas. Some netizens have even accused Diljit of not being loyal to the nation and of pandering to his global diaspora. Several users argued that they were the biggest supporters of the singer and hailed him for his global representation of India, but his latest move has come as a big blot on his reputation. Ripples of Diljit Dosanjh featuring in the film with Hania Aamir have reached his other projects as well. ‘Boycott Diljit’ trends have begun to pick up on social media with users demanding the removal of the actor from his other upcoming Indian movies as well.
Published 23 June 2025 at 08:47 IST