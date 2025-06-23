Sardaar Ji 3 Trailer Out: Diljit Dosanjh-Hania Aamir's Film To Skip Release In India, Furious Netizens Question Singer's 'Loyalty Towards Nation'

Diljit Dosanjh invited the internet's ire after he shared the trailer of his upcoming film, Sardaar Ji 3. Scheduled to release on June 27, the trailer of the movie confirmed that Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has played a major role in the Punjabi film. Though the GOAT hitmaker announced that the movie will not hit the big screens in India, he has faced flak for opting to release the film that co-stars Hania following the barbaric Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists.

Pandering comes before nation for Diljit Dosanjh?

For several days, it was speculated that Hania Aamir is a part of the Diljit Dosanjh film. However, the makers did not confirm this until the trailer's release. The 2 minutes, 45 seconds trailer features Diljit, the Pakistani actress and Neeru Bajwa in a horror comedy story wherein the trio tries to evict a ghost from a mansion in the United Kingdom. However, as soon as the trailer was released, social media users erupted with anger against Diljit. Due to the presence of Hania Aamir in the trailer, it is not available on YouTube for viewers in India.



Also Read: SZP Box Office Day 3: Defies All Expectations With ₹55 Cr+ 1st Weekend

Sardaar Ji 3 trailer unavailable for Youtube users in India | Image: Screengrab