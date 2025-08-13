Shaktimaan Actor Mukesh Khanna Is Not Sure If Ranbir Kapoor Can Pull Off The ‘Maryada Purushottam Image’ Of Rama In Ramayana

Ranbir Kapoor is all set to play what is going to be the most important role of his career as Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. The actor has undergone several training and workshops to master archery and even turned vegetarian to play the revered deity.

However, it seems despite all his efforts, he is not receiving the vote of confidence from none other than the Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna. In a recent interview given Galatta Plus, the veteran actor said that Ranbir might find it difficult to pull off the ‘Maryada Purushottam image’ of Shri Ram given the lingering effect on Animal that is fresh in the memory of everyone.





“From what I can see, I don’t know if Ranbir Kapoor can pull off the Maryada Purshottam image of Rama. He’s a good actor, but he has an image chasing him, and that’s Animal. I don’t have an objection with it. He could do it,” he said.





The veteran actor also did not seem like the biggest fan of Rama’s portrayal in film as teased by the glimpse of the film that the makers shared recently. Talking about the same, he said, “They’re showing Rama is climbing trees and shooting arrows. Krishna or Arjuna can do that, but Rama won’t do it. If Rama proclaimed himself as a warrior, he would never ask monkeys to help him. He was enough, one man against Ravana.”